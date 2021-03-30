

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - McCormick & Co. (MKC) reported a profit for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $161.8 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $144.7 million, or $0.54 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, McCormick & Co. reported adjusted earnings of $193.6 million or $0.72 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.3% to $1.48 billion from $1.21 billion last year.



McCormick & Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $193.6 Mln. vs. $145.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.72 vs. $0.54 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.58 -Revenue (Q1): $1.48 Bln vs. $1.21 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.97 to $3.02



