

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) announced Tuesday that the reporting of Relvar/Breo Ellipta along with the smaller Incruse Ellipta and Arnuity Ellipta product sales will be reported under the 'Established Respiratory' section of its 'Established Pharmaceuticals' category.



Product sales of Trelegy Ellipta, Nucala and Anoro Ellipta will continue to be reported within the 'Respiratory' category.



In addition, the reporting of sales of Epzicom/Kivexa and Selzentry will going forward be incorporated into the 'Other HIV' line within the 'HIV category'.



These changes will be effective from the first quarter of 2021 and will reflect the different stages of the product life-cycle of certain respiratory products to ensure consistency of reporting for the sales of products with similar levels of strategic focus.



