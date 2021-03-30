

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ancora Holdings, Inc., which collectively with the other participants in its solicitation beneficially owns approximately 3.4% of the outstanding common stock of Blucora, Inc. (BCOR), said it is seeking to reconstitute Blucora's 10-member Board by removing four incumbent directors and electing four financial services industry experts. Ancora encouraged Blucora's stockholders and stakeholders to vote to elect all four of Ancora's director candidates.



Ancora Holdings, Inc. also released a 73-page presentation that details the case for urgent change in Blucora's boardroom and summarized its director candidates' vision.



