Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2021) - Potloc, Inc., the pioneer in leveraging the reach and precision of social media for improving consumer research sampling, today announced it has expanded its relationship with global management consulting firm Roland Berger. The two companies have entered into a premium agreement that provides Roland Berger with a robust offering of services and support for its worldwide research needs.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

The reach and precision of social media sampling are now accessible to all Roland Berger clients for better consumer insights.

Potloc and Roland Berger have collaborated on research projects for clients in Germany, France, Netherlands, Dubai, England and the United States.

Potloc's innovative approach to surveying precisely defined, low-incidence audiences gives consultants powerful capabilities to test ideas, gather valuable insight and fast-track research.

Click image above to view full announcement.

About Roland Berger:



Roland Berger, founded in 1967, is the only leading global consultancy of German heritage and European origin. With 2,400 employees working from 34 countries, the company has successful operations in all major international markets. Our 50 offices are located in the key global business hubs. The consultancy is an independent partnership owned exclusively by 250 partners.



About Potloc:



Potloc is a tech-enabled consumer research company that conducts survey sampling through social networks. With its sampling technology, Potloc can reach any niche audience or geo-targeted survey respondents to provide businesses and organizations with valuable insights. Leading brands and top consulting firms worldwide leverage this sampling approach to acquire respondents, understand their consumer base, and solve strategic challenges. Headquartered in Montreal and founded in 2014, Potloc has global offices in North America and Europe. Check them out at www.potloc.com.

Contacts:

Mike Sottak

+1 650-248-9597

mike@wiredislandpr.com

Source: Potloc

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/78914.