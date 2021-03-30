

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Federal Housing finance agency's house price index and S&P/Case-Shiller home price index for January are due at 9:00 am ET Tuesday. Ahead of these data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it rose against the euro and the pound, it held steady against the yen and the franc.



The greenback was worth 110.38 against the yen, 1.1729 against the euro, 1.3734 against the pound and 0.9421 against the franc as of 8:55 am ET.



