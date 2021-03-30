

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A three-week-high of 70265 new coronavirus cases have been reported in the United States on Monday, taking the national total to 30331798. This is higher than the 7-day average of 65382.



685 new deaths were reported in the country on the same day, which is lower than the weekly average of 995.



With this, the U.S. COVID death toll rose to 550036, according to the latest data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.



New York recorded 8972 new cases and 111 deaths - the worst number among all states.



CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky delivered an impassioned warning against a rise in COVID cases in many states and said it filled her with a sense of 'impending doom.'



Hospitalizations have also increased. The most recent seven-day average, about 4,800 admissions per day, is up from the average of 4,600 admissions in the prior seven-day period.



Speaking at a White House briefing, Dr. Walensky said a new CDC-led study found that the risk of infection was reduced by 90 percent after individuals received the two recommended doses of the vaccine. The study also found that people are starting to get a protective effect. Even after the first dose, the risk of infection decreased by 80 percent after two weeks.



CDC updated the list of underlying medical conditions, to include substance use disorders, which can increase risk of severe COVID-19 outcomes.



Giving an update on the federal vaccination rollout, White House Senior Advisor for COVID Response Andy Slavitt said more than 50 million Americans, or nearly 1 in 5 adults, are fully vaccinated.



He announced the opening of two new federally run mass vaccination sites at America's Center Convention Complex in St. Louis, Missouri, and at Roosevelt High School in Gary, Indiana.



