

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $329.84 million, or $2.52 per share. This compares with $298.02 million, or $2.28 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Lululemon Athletica Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $337.37 million or $2.58 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.6% to $1.73 billion from $1.40 billion last year.



Lululemon Athletica Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $337.37 Mln. vs. . last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.49 -Revenue (Q4): $1.73 Bln vs. $1.40 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.86 to $0.90 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.10 - $1.13 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

