

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Tech giant Apple Inc. (AAPL) is expanding its Independent Repair Provider program to more than 200 countries, which means nearly early country where Apple sells its products will be covered under the program.



The Independent Repair Provider program offers repair providers access to genuine parts, tools, repair manuals, and diagnostics for out-of-warranty repairs.



Apple had launched Independent Repair Provider program originally in 2019 and expanded it to Europe and Canada last year. There are now more than 1,500 Independent Repair Provider locations serving customers across the US, Canada, and Europe.



'Being a part of the Independent Repair Provider program has been a huge benefit to my business, employees, and customers,' said Scott Baker, owner of Mister Mac in Wimberley, Texas. 'Since joining, we've received great support from Apple, and we're able to deliver that same level of service to our customers. It has even brought genuine excitement to our town.'



Apple says there is no cost to join its Independent Repair Provider program. To qualify, repair providers will need to 'commit to have an Apple-certified technician to perform the repairs.' Qualifying repair providers can purchase genuine Apple parts and tools at the same price as AASPs and receive free access to training, repair manuals, and diagnostics.



Beginning later this week, Apple will expand the program to countries like Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brazil, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Cook Islands, Fiji, Guam, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Laos, Macao, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, New Zealand, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Tonga, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Vanuatu, and Vietnam.



Apple will expand the program to other countries and regions later this year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

