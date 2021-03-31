

BIRKENFELD (dpa-AFX) - Stratec SE (SBSG), a manufacturer of automated analyzer systems, reported Wednesday that its fourth-quarter earnings per share climbed 76.1 percent to 0.81 euro from last year's 0.46 euro.



Adjusted net income was 11.45 million euros, compared to 8.14 million euros a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 0.95 euro, compared to 0.68 euro last year.



Adjusted EBIT climbed 46.6 percent year-over-year to 13.59 million euros, and adjusted EBIT margin grew 250 basis points to 19.1 percent.



Adjusted EBITDA grew 35.8 percent to 16.16 million euros and adjusted EBITDA margin improved 150 basis points to 22.8 percent.



Sales for the quarter increased 27.2 percent to 71.02 million euros from last year's 55.82 million euros.



Further, the company's Board of Management will propose a dividend distribution of 0.90 euro per share for approval at this year's Annual General Meeting, higher than previous year's 0.84 euro, citing strong results and the positive growth prospects.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2021, the company projects adjusted EBIT margin around 17.0 percent to 18.0 percent, up from last year's 16.7 percent.



STRATEC expects to generate constant-currency sales growth in at least a mid single-digit percentage range in the 2021 financial year.



In the first half of 2021, STRATEC is witnessing further growth in demand for many of its product lines.



