Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 31.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
Erhebliche Zugewinne erwartet: Großer Meilenstein bei Cannabis-Hot-Stock!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: STRA55 ISIN: DE000STRA555 Ticker-Symbol: SBS 
Xetra
30.03.21
17:37 Uhr
115,00 Euro
-0,40
-0,35 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
SDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
STRATEC SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STRATEC SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
115,60116,6008:03
115,80116,4008:03
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
STRATEC
STRATEC SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
STRATEC SE115,00-0,35 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.