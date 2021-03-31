

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Wednesday, U.K. final GDP data for the fourth quarter and Nationwide house prices for March are due.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it rose against the franc, it held steady against the rest of major counterparts.



The pound was worth 152.13 against the yen, 1.2956 against the franc, 0.8530 against the euro and 1.3726 against the greenback as of 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

