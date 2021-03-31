

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Capgemini (CGEMY.PK, CAPP) said the Group has set new financial ambitions for the medium term: achieving an annual revenue growth of 7% to 9% at constant currency on average through 2025; reaching an operating margin of 14% by 2025. Capgemini said the company will maintain its strict execution discipline and aims to expand its operating margin.



Capgemini believes the rapid adoption of Cloud and Data/Artificial Intelligence will act as a significant growth driver across the Group's entire portfolio of offerings. The company noted that its evolution towards new hybrid working models will enable Capgemini to deploy 'New Normal' operating model leading to additional cost savings.



