

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Deliveroo Holdings plc announced the pricing of the initial public offering of class A shares at 3.90 pounds per share. The market capitalisation of the company will be approximately 7.59 billion pounds. The offer comprises 384,615,384 shares, equating to a total offer size of approximately 1.50 billion pounds or approximately 21.3 percent of Deliveroo's issued share capital.



Deliveroo noted that the offer includes 256,410,256 new shares to be issued by the company, raising gross proceeds of approximately 1 billion pounds, and 128,205,128 existing shares to be sold by certain existing shareholders raising gross proceeds of approximately 500 million pounds.



Deliveroo expects unconditional dealings in the company's shares on the London Stock Exchange to commence on 7 April 2021.



