

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 3i Infrastructure Plc (3IN.L), in its pre-close update for the period from October 1, 2020 to March 30, on Wednesday said that its portfolio was resilient during the period, despite the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The infrastructure investment company said that the portfolio is performing in line with medium-term return target, with most of its investments meeting or outperforming expectations. 3i infrastructure added that there is optimism about the near-term recovery of certain markets now that the vaccine roll-out process has begun.



The company reported total income and non-income cash of 69 million pounds during the period, in-line with expectations. The total income was lower than the 82 million pounds recorded in the year-ago period.



3i Infrastructure said that it is on track to meet its dividend target for fiscal year 2021 of 9.80 pence per share, up 6.5 percent from last year.



As of March 30, the company's cash balance stood at 462 million pounds.



Phil White, Managing Partner and Head of Infrastructure, said, 'Our markets remain very competitive, but we have a good pipeline of potential acquisitions and continue to focus on investments that we believe will enhance the Company's portfolio.'



