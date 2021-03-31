

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Wednesday, Eurostat publishes euro area flash consumer price data for March. Inflation is forecast to rise to 1.3 percent from 0.9 percent in February.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it retreated against the pound, it advanced against the rest of major counterparts.



The euro was worth 129.84 against the yen, 1.1746 against the greenback, 0.8526 against the pound and 1.1065 against the franc at 4.55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

