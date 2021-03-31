

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 31.03.2021 - 11.00 am



- JEFFERIES RAISES HIKMA PHARMA TO 'BUY' ('HOLD') - TARGET 2870 (2510) PENCE - LIBERUM RAISES AG BARR PRICE TARGET TO 445 (375) PENCE - 'BUY' - MORGAN STANLEY CUTS BP TO 'UNDERWEIGHT' (EQUAL-WEIGHT) - PRICE TARGET 285 PENCE - MORGAN STANLEY RAISES PEARSON PRICE TARGET TO 720 (660) PENCE - 'EQUAL-WEIGHT' - RPT/GOLDMAN RAISES SHELL B PRICE TARGET TO 2000 (1900) PENCE - 'BUY' - STIFEL CUTS GENUS TO 'HOLD' ('BUY') - TARGET 5000 PENCE - UBS CUTS BHP GROUP TO 'NEUTRAL' ('BUY') - TARGET 2000 (2200) PENCE - UBS RAISES CLOSE BROTHERS PRICE TARGET TO 1500 (1400) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL'



- JPMORGAN CUTS AUTO TRADER GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 490 (492) PENCE - 'UNDERWEIGHT'



