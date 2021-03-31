

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone consumer prices increased at a faster pace in March, flash data from Eurostat revealed on Wednesday.



Inflation advanced to 1.3 percent in March, in line with expectations, from 0.9 percent in February. This was the third consecutive rise in prices.



Meanwhile, core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcohol & tobacco, eased to 0.9 percent from 1.1 percent in February. Economists had forecast the rate to rise to 1.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, the harmonized index of consumer prices was up 0.9 percent.



Among components of HICP, energy prices showed the biggest annual growth of 4.3 percent. Food, alcohol and tobacco rose 1.1 percent and services cost climbed 1.3 percent. Non-energy industrial goods prices gained only 0.3 percent.



