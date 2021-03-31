

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MTU) has revised its earnings target for profits attributable to owners of parent for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. The company now expects profits to owners of parent of 750.0 billion yen, revised from prior target of 600.0 billion yen.



The company said it forecasts an increase in net operating profits due to steady progress in business performance and an improvement in realized net gains/losses on equity securities due to rises in the stock market. The company also forecasts an increase in equity earnings from equity method investees and gains from investment in equity-method affiliate Morgan Stanley.



Year-end dividend forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 are unchanged.



