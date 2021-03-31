

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) said that it plans to increase net selling prices across a majority of its North America consumer products business. The percentage increases are in the mid-to-high single digits.



Nearly all of the increases will be effective in late June and impact the company's baby and child care, adult care and Scott bathroom tissue businesses.



The company noted that the increases will be implemented almost entirely through changes in list prices and are necessary to help offset significant commodity cost inflation.



