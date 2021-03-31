

MOLINE (dpa-AFX) - The John Deere Foundation said that it will invest $200 million over the next 10 years in initiatives that will bring to life John Deere's higher purpose: We run so life can leap forward.



As part of its 10-year commitment, the Foundation will invest $100 million in the families and youth who live, work, and learn in John Deere's home communities to ensure their inclusive and equitable access to resources and educational opportunities critical for human dignity and self-sufficiency.



Annual investments of two million dollars in food banks will provide the equivalent of 100 million meals over the next decade, and investments in youth education will reach at least one million underserved and underrepresented youth.



The Foundation will invest $50 million in farmers throughout the world to bolster their capacity to make a living, feed a growing global population, and reduce inequality.



The Foundation will invest $50 million in John Deere's workforce to further mobilize and build on their enormous volunteer talents and generosity to strengthen their communities and improve lives around the world.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

