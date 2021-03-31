

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 10:00 am ET Wednesday, U.S. pending home sales for February have been released. The greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts following the data. While it changed little against the yen, it fell slightly against the rest of major counterparts.



The greenback was trading at 110.75 against the yen, 1.1741 against the euro, 1.3793 against the pound and 0.9412 against the franc around 10:04 am ET.



