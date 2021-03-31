

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) said Wednesday that it will invest more than 600 million euros in a new vaccine manufacturing facility at its existing site in Toronto, Canada.



The company noted that the investment will provide additional antigen and filling capacity for the company's Fluzone High-Dose Quadrivalent influenza vaccine, helping to increase supply availability in Canada, the United States and Europe.



Sanofi expects the new facility to be operational in 2026.



Fluzone High-Dose Quadrivalent influenza vaccine is currently manufactured exclusively by Sanofi Pasteur, Sanofi's vaccines global business unit, at its Swiftwater, Pennsylvania Site in the United States. Two new, additional facilities in Swiftwater, Pennsylvania, US and Val-de-Reuil, France will start to operate in the coming years.



