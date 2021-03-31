

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - COVID-19 cases in the United States are rising again, with nationwide infection rate almost level with surge seen last summer.



With 61,240 new coronavirus cases reported in the U.S. in past 24 hours, the total number of cases in the country are 30.39 million, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Around 875 new deaths were reported, taking the total number of deaths to 550,996.



Michigan reported the highest number of new cases during the period at 6,306; while New York 5,875; Pennsylvania 5,111; Florida 5,062 and New Jersey 4,871.



The country has witnessed steep increases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations for past couple of weeks. The seven-day average for new coronavirus cases in the U.S. is currently at 64,252. While that's well below the peak of almost 260,000 it hit back in early January, it represents an increase of more than 10 percent from two weeks ago. Last summer, the country had recorded average daily case counts of nearly 70,000.



Number of people hospitalized across the U.S. has increased to about 40,709, with around 9,127 patients in the ICU.



US President Joe Biden has urged all the states to make it mandatory for citizens to wear mask to curb the spread of the coronavirus as cases continues to rise across the country.



Meanwhile, according to a study conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Pfizer and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines were found to be 90 percent effective in the real world conditions,



A new CDC study provides strong evidence that mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective in preventing SARS-CoV-2 infections in real-world conditions among health care personnel, first responders, and other essential workers, a report released by the CDC states.



