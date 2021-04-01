

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Tech giant Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) has bagged a multibillion-dollar deal from the U.S. Army to build customized versions of its HoloLens goggles.



According to a blog post from Microsoft, the US Army will work with the software giant on the production phase of the Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS) program as it moves from rapid prototyping to production and rapid fielding.



The deal, initially unveiled three years ago, is now reportedly worth as much as $21.9 billion over 10 years.



The IVAS headset, based on HoloLens and augmented by Microsoft Azure cloud services, delivers a platform that will keep Soldiers safer and make them more effective.



Microsoft technical fellow Alex Kipman in the blog post announcing the deal said the company 'has worked closely with the U.S. Army over the past two years, and together we pioneered Soldier Centered Design to enable rapid prototyping for a product to provide soldiers with the tools and capabilities necessary to achieve their mission.'



The agreement runs for an initial five years, with an option to add another five years.



The initial commitment includes outfitting the Army's entire Close Combat Force, more than 120,000 soldiers, Microsoft said. The contract also includes some Azure cloud services.



