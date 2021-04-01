

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Henkel (HENOY.PK, HENKY.PK) said it expects organic sales growth, excluding the impact of currency effects and acquisitions/divestments, in the first quarter 2021 of in total around 7 percent, which is significantly above the current market expectation of around 3.5 percent.



The Adhesive Technologies business unit is expected to achieve an organic sales growth of around 12.5 percent.



Henkel expects the Beauty Care business unit to record a positive organic sales growth of around 1.0 percent, in particular affected by pandemic-related market headwinds. Despite core mature markets of Laundry & Home Care starting to slow down, preliminary figures for the business unit indicate strong organic sales growth of around 3.5 percent in the first quarter.



Henkel said it will publish its financial statement for the first quarter on May 6, 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HENKEL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de