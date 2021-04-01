

WIESBADEN (dpa-AFX) - Petrus Advisers Ltd has informed Aareal Bank AG (AAALF.PK) that it has increased its shareholding in the Company. It now holds an aggregate 9.80% of voting rights.



Petrus Advisers has submitted demands to the Bank's Supervisory Board for a partial replacement of Supervisory Board members.



Specifically, Petrus Advisers demands that three out of eight shareholder representatives on the Supervisory Board - including the Chairman - be replaced.



