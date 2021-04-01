

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Micron Technology Inc. (MU) and Western Digital Corp. (WDC) are interested in buying Kioxia Holdings Corp, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The companies are each exploring a potential deal for Kioxia Holdings that could value the Japanese semiconductor company at about $30 billion, the report said.



A deal for Kioxia, controlled by private-equity firm Bain Capital, isn't guaranteed, and it isn't clear how one might be structured. If a deal come together, it could be finalized later this spring.



The Tokyo-based company had been planning an initial public offering before shelving it in late September, citing the coronavirus pandemic and market volatility.



An IPO later this year is still a possibility should the company fail to reach agreement on a deal with one of the suitors, the report said.



