

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Thursday, Destatis is slated to issue German retail sales data for February. Economists forecast sales to grow 2 percent on month, reversing a 4.5 percent drop in January.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it fell against the greenback, it was steady against the yen and the franc. Against the pound, it rose.



The euro was worth 129.76 against the yen, 1.1717 against the greenback, 0.8514 against the pound and 1.1082 against the franc as of 1:55 am ET.



