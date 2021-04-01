

ENDERBY (dpa-AFX) - Next Plc (NXT.L) reported that its profit attributable to equity holders of the parent company for year ended January 2021 dropped to 286.7 million pounds or 221.9 pence per share from 610.2 million pounds or 468.8 pence per share in the previous year.



Profit before taxation also dropped to 342.4 million pounds from 748.5 million pounds in the prior year.



Total revenue was 3.53 billion pounds down from 4.27 billion pounds last year.



Looking ahead for year ending January 2022, the company said that total Brand full price sales guidance remains unchanged and flat against 2019/20(a two-year comparison).



In the first eight weeks of the year, Online sales have been stronger than expected and are up more than 60% on two years ago. The overachievement plus the expected transfer of sales from Retail during the additional two weeks of lockdown, are expected to add 30 million pounds of profit. As a result, the company raised its central profit guidance to 700 million pounds from the prior estimation of 670 million pounds.



In central scenario for the year ahead, the company forecasts for full price sales to be up 31% on 2019/20, this represents an increase of +17% on last year. Total sales, including markdown and Online Total Platform sales, would be up 30% on two years and +18% on last year.



