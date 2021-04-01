

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - AMP Limited (AMLTF.PK, AMP.AX) said Thursday it has appointed Alexis George as its new group Chief Executive Officer, to take over from Francesco De Ferrari who will retire from the role.



George will join AMP from ANZ where she has served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, as well as Group Executive Wealth Australia, overseeing the sale of the business in 2018. She will join AMP Limited as CEO in third-quarter this year.



AMP noted that De Ferrari will continue to lead AMP during the interim period and ensure a smooth handover to Ms George.



In a separate press release, Australia And New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. (ANZ.AX, ANZBY.PK, ANZ) confirmed that its Deputy CEO Alexis George will leave ANZ following her appointment as Group Chief Executive Officer of AMP.



ANZ noted that George's current responsibilities will be split across the Executive Committee.



