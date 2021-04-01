

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aviva PLC (AV.L, AV) has completed the sale of its entire 80% shareholding in the Italian life insurance joint venture, Aviva Vita, to its partner UBI Banca. The company received 453 million euros in cash consideration. The consideration included 40 million euros received for the replacement of a subordinated loan provided by Aviva Italia Holding S.p.A. to Aviva Vita.



Aviva PLC noted that the previously announced sales of the company's remaining Italian Life insurance business and general insurance business are on track to complete in the second half of 2021.



