

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Beiersdorf AG (BDRFY.PK, BDRFF.PK) said Thursday that Executive Board member Asim Naseer,51, has decided to leave the company at the end of his contract. Naseer had been Chief Marketing Officer for NIVEA since January 2019. His responsibilities will be taken over by CEO Stefan De Loecker until further notice.



'Under Asim's leadership, the brand has been further strengthened and a new bespoke agency model has been introduced,' De Loecker emphasized.



