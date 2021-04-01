

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AbbVie (ABBV) said that the New England Journal of Medicine has published 24-week results from the Phase 3 SELECT-PsA 1 trial evaluating RINVOQ (upadacitinib, 15 mg and 30 mg) in adults with active psoriatic arthritis who had responded inadequately or were intolerant to one or more non-biologic disease modifying anti-rheumatic drugs.



The data showed upadacitinib's potential to improve clinical and radiographic outcomes for people with psoriatic arthritis.



The data build on previously announced Phase 3 results showing that upadacitinib 15 mg and 30 mg met the primary endpoint of ACR20 response at week 12 versus placebo as well as key secondary endpoints.



The safety profile of upadacitinib was generally similar to results reported previously in rheumatoid arthritis trials. Through 24 weeks, rates of treatment-emergent adverse events (AEs) and serious AEs were similar between 15 mg of upadacitinib and 40 mg of adalimumab, but were more frequent with upadacitinib 30 mg.



Recently, the European Commission approved RINVOQ (15 mg) for use in adults with active psoriatic arthritis. Use of RINVOQ in psoriatic arthritis is not approved and its safety and efficacy are under evaluation by regulatory authorities in the United States.



