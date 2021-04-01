

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. said its risk management services unit, Gallagher Bassett Services, Inc., has acquired Terrier Claims Services, Inc. and its affiliate, MT Investigations, LLC. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



'Terrier Claims Services will expand and enhance GB's field investigative and property adjusting capabilities, particularly with complex construction claims. Through their embedded claims team model, clients can immediately investigate and mitigate both the frequency and cost of claims,' said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO.



