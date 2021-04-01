

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new interview with former president Donald Trump, promoted by his daughter-in-law Lara Trump on Facebook Tuesday, has been removed from the social media platform.



Facebook followed it up with a warning to Lara, who is the wife of Eric Trump, that any content that features the former president's voice will have no place on Facebook or Instagram and would be subject to removal.



Screenshots of emails that the social media giant sent to Lara in this regard was posted by herself. It says, 'Hi folks, we are reaching out to let you know that we removed content from Lara Trump's Facebook Page that featured President Trump speaking. In line with the block we placed on Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts, further content posted in the voice of Donald Trump will be removed and result in additional limitations on the accounts.'



Lara Trump, who recently joined Fox News as contributor, posted a video of herself interviewing Trump on a range of issues for her online show 'The Right View' on the video platform Rumble, and shared its link on her Facebook page.



In January, Facebook had banned Trump from its platforms indefinitely following an attack allegedly instigated by him on the US Capitol that killed five.



Facebook said it removed a video Trump posted to his supporters who participated in the riot citing policy violations.



Trump was also banned from Twitter and YouTube over the incident.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

