

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors Co. (GM) Thursday reported 4% increase in sales for the first quarter, as all four GM brands recorded double-digit year-over-year increases in retail sales.



The auto giant said it sold 642,250 vehicles in the U.S. in the first quarter of 2021, with retail deliveries up 19 percent and fleet sales down 35 percent year over year.



'Over the last year, our dealers, supply chain and manufacturing teams have gone above and beyond to satisfy customers as demand for GM products rose sharply,' said Steve Carlisle, GM executive vice president and president, North America. 'The great teamwork continues. Sales are off to a strong start in 2021, we are operating our truck and full-size SUV plants at full capacity and we plan to recover lost car and crossover production in the second half of the year where possible.'



Cadillac retail sales deliveries were up 43%, Buick rose 43%, GMC rose 23% and Chevrolet deliveries increased 13%.



Sales to commercial and government customers were down 15 percent. Rental sales were down 55 percent compared to a very strong first quarter in 2020 and represented just 6 percent of GM's fleet sales.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GENERAL MOTORS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de