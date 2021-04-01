

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor Thursday said its auto sales in North America for March rose 87% from last year.



Toyota Motor North America reported March 2021 U.S. sales of 253,783 vehicles, an increase of 87 percent and up 79.8 percent on a daily selling rate basis.



For the first quarter, Toyota reported U.S. sales of 603,066 vehicles, a 21.6 percent increase and 24.9 percent increase on a daily selling rate basis.



Toyota division posted March sales of 220,597 vehicles, up 83.6 percent on a volume basis. For the quarter, Toyota reported sales of 528,813 vehicles, up 20.3 percent.



Lexus division posted March sales of 33,186 vehicles, up 112.9 percent and up 104.7 percent on a DSR basis. For the quarter, Lexus reported sales of 74,253 vehicles, up 31.8 percent and up 35.3 percent on a DSR basis.



Total passenger car sales were up 60.1 percent for the month and up 6.4 percent for the quarter. Total truck/SUV sales up 103.4 percent for the month and up 30.4 percent for the quarter.



