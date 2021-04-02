

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New York has become the latest state in the U.S. to legalize recreational marijuana.



New Yorkers over the age of 21 can now possess and use up to 3 ounces of cannabis in public under a legalization bill signed by Governor Andrew Cuomo. Meanwhile, sales of recreational-use marijuana won't become legal for an estimated 18 months until the state draws up regulations.



'This is a historic day in New York - one that rights the wrongs of the past by putting an end to harsh prison sentences, embraces an industry that will grow the Empire State's economy, and prioritizes marginalized communities so those that have suffered the most will be the first to reap the benefits.' Governor Cuomo said.



The state of New York now joins 14 other US states and the District of Columbia in permitting cannabis use. The bill bill was backed by both state chambers, where Cuomo's Democratic Party holds strong majorities.



Cuomo's office projects tax collections from the adult-use cannabis program to reach $350 million annually and create 30,000 to 60,000 new jobs across the State.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de