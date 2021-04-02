

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple will use Tesla battery packs to store energy from a solar farm in Northern California that eventually will help power the iPhone maker's headquarters in Cupertino, California.



Apple reportedly will use 85 Tesla lithium-ion 'megapacks' for the project.



Apple is constructing grid-scale energy storage project 'California Flats' that will be capable of storing 240 megawatt-hours of energy, enough to power more than 7,000 homes for one day.



The project supports the company's 130-megawatt solar farm that provides all of its renewable energy in California, by storing excess energy generated during the day and deploying it when it is most needed.



Apple said Wednesday that more than 110 of its manufacturing partners around the world are moving to 100 percent renewable energy for their Apple production.



Lisa Jackson, Apple's vice president for Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives said, 'We are firmly committed to helping our suppliers become carbon neutral by 2030 and are thrilled that companies who've joined us span industries and countries around the world, including Germany, China, the US, India, and France.'



Last July, Apple unveiled its plan to become carbon neutral across its entire business, manufacturing supply chain, and product life cycle by 2030.



Apple is already carbon neutral for its global corporate operations, and the new commitment means that by 2030, every Apple device sold will have net zero climate impact.



The company recently shared new details about its $4.7 billion spend in Green Bonds to support environmental projects around the world.



