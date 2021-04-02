Sinopec wants to build 1,000 hydrogen refueling stations by 2025. Ways2H is building a facility in the Tokyo area that will convert daily 1 ton of dried sewage sludge into 40-50 kilograms of hydrogen for fuel cell mobility and power generation. Ørsted wants to deploy two renewable hydrogen production facilities for a total of 1 GW by 2030. Wacker Chemie is planning to produce green hydrogen and renewable methanol at its German site.Chinese oil and gas giant Sinopec committed in March to accelerate investments in hydrogen, focusing on "top-level design, core technology R&D, standard system formulation ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...