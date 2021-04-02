

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC or MMA, the middle market agency subsidiary of Marsh, said that it has acquired Missoula, Montana-based PayneWest Insurance. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.



Founded in 1992, PayneWest provides business insurance, surety, employee benefits, and personal insurance services to companies and individuals across the Northwest through offices across Idaho, Montana, Oregon, and Washington.



PayneWest will operate as Marsh & McLennan Agency's Northwest regional hub under the leadership of Kyle Lingscheit, CEO of PayneWest. Lingscheit will report to David Eslick, Chairman and CEO of MMA. All of PayneWest's more than 700 employees will join MMA and continue to work from its 26 locations across the region.



