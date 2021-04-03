

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) said Friday that Former Executive and Board Chairman, Thomas Farrell, passed away.



Farrell, who served as the company's chairman, president and chief executive officer from 2007 to 2020, was 66. He had been battling cancer, which took a sudden turn in recent weeks.



Farrell was named president and chief operating officer in 2004, and president and chief executive officer in 2006, and was elected chairman in 2007 - a post he held until April 1, 2021.



