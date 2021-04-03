

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rong Shing Trading Inc has recalled about 3,365 pounds of Chinese style hot pot base products containing beef tallow. The products were imported from the China, a country ineligible to export beef to the United States, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS said in a statement.



The chinese style hot pot base products were imported on or around February 14, 2020.



The recall involves 450g Plastic vacuum wrapped packages containing a 'Lee's 52° Da Zhuang' Hot Pot Base. They have a sell by date of January 29, 2022 on the label.



The recall also involves 300g Plastic vacuum wrapped packages containing a 'Lee's 45° Da Zhuang' Hot Pot Base. The recall products have a sell By date of June 30, 2021 on the label.



The product labels are written in the Chinese language. The products do not bear an establishment number nor a USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.



The issue was identified after FSIS received a consumer complaint, the FSIS said.



The FSIS stated that there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.



FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' homes. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

