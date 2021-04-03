

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS has issued a public health alert for about 39 pounds of raw ground chorizo sausage products due to concerns that the products may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically hard pieces of crystalline material.



The FSIS stated that a recall was not requested because it is believed that the products are no longer available for consumers to purchase.



The fresh and frozen raw ground chorizo sausage items were produced on March 8, 2021 by Century Oak Packing Company.



The contaminated products involve 1-lb. packages containing 'Lonely Lane Farms Family Farm Since 1939 OREGON RAISED Chorizo Sausage' and product ID 21067-6.



The products bear establishment number 'EST. M40256' inside the USDA mark of inspection. The items were sold at a farmer's market and also shipped to retail locations in Oregon.



According to FSIS, the problem was discovered when the firm received three consumer complaints reporting findings of hard pieces of crystalline material in the product.



FSIS stated that there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.



FSIS said it was concerned that some product may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers or both. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. The products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.



