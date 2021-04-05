

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The Indian rupee declined against the U.S. dollar in the morning session on Monday, as soaring virus cases prompted Maharashtra government to impose new curbs in the state, including a weekend lockdown and night curfew.



India's daily infections surpassed the 1-lakh mark on Sunday, recording an all-time high of 1.03 lakh cases.



The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy outcome is due on Tuesday.



The Indian rupee dropped to a 5-day low of 73.46 against the greenback. Indian market was closed on Friday on account of Good Friday holiday. On the downside, 76.00 is possibly seen as its next support level.



