

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Recon Technology Ltd (RCON) reported that its net loss attributable to the company for the six months ended December 31, 2019 narrowed to RMB6.7 million or RMB1.51 per share, from RMB8.9 million or RMB1.22 per share in the six months ended December 31, 2020.



Net loss was RMB10.0 million or $1.5 million compared to a net loss of RMB7.0 million in the prior year.



Total revenues for the period decreased by 17.2% to RMB25.2 million or $3.9 million from RMB30.4 million last year, mainly due to the decreased revenue from automation products during the six months ended December 31, 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

RECON TECHNOLOGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de