

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) said it has entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement with Mizuho Markets Americas LLC to repurchase an aggregate of $100 million of Synopsys stock. Synopsys will receive an aggregate initial share delivery of approximately 315,000 shares, with the remainder, if any, to be settled on or before May 14, 2021, upon completion of the repurchases.



Synopsys noted that the specific number of shares that the company ultimately repurchases under the ASR will be based on the average of daily volume-weighted average share prices during the repurchase period, less a discount.



