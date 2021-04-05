

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - doTERRA is recalling about 1.3 million bottles of Deep Blue, PastTense and Deep Blue Touch Essential Oils for potential risk of poisoning for young children, a statement by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) showed.



The company said the packaging of the products is not child resistant, which poses a risk of poisoning if the contents are applied to the skin or swallowed by young children.



The products contain the substance methyl salicylate, which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA).



However, the company is yet to receive any reports of incidents or injuries involving the recalled essential oils.



The recall involves doTERRA Deep Blue, PastTense and Deep Blue Touch Essential Oils in 10 mL glass bottles with rollerball applicator and black cap. doTERRA logo are printed on the product labels.



Twelve lots of Deep Blue, thirty-three lots of PastTense and seven lots of Deep Blue Touch were involved in the recall.



The recalled essential oils were manufactured in the United States by Pleasant Grove, Utah-based doTERRA International LLC. It was sold online at doTERRA.com from September 2018 through September 2020 for between $26 and $79.



The company has advised consumers to immediately store the products in a safe location out of reach of children and contact doTERRA for a free replacement product of similar value.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de