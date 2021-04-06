

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Novavax Inc. (NVAX), Monday announced the initiation of crossover arms in two ongoing clinical trials of NVX-CoV2373, the company's COVID-19 vaccine candidate.



Crossover ensures the administration of active vaccine to all participants in the trials and has begun for Novavax' Phase 2b trial in South Africa and its pivotal Phase 3 trial in the United Kingdom.



Under Novavax' updated clinical trial protocols, all participants in the UK and US Phase 3 trials will be offered the opportunity to receive an additional round of injections.



Participants who elect to do so will receive an additional two-dose regimen of either vaccine (for those who originally received placebo) or placebo (for those who originally received vaccine). Participants in the South Africa Phase 2b trial will receive either active vaccine for those who initially received placebo, or a booster dose of active vaccine for those who initially received active vaccine.



