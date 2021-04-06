

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE (dpa-AFX) - The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) has entered into an agreement for the sale of its Swiss business to Infoniqa, a provider of HR software solutions majority-owned by Warburg Pincus. The sale consideration is approximately 50 million Swiss francs or 39 million pounds, payable in cash on completion, subject to adjustment for net debt and working capital.



The Sage Group plc noted that the deal is subject to certain closing conditions. The Group anticipates to complete the transaction within the next twelve months.



