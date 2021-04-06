

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - HomeServe plc (HSV.L), a home repairs and improvements business, Tuesday said it delivered a good performance in fiscal 2021, expecting adjusted profit before tax higher than last year, and in line with consensus expectations.



In its trading update for the financial year ended March 31, the company said adjusted profit before tax would be around 191 million pounds, up from prior year's 181.0 million pounds



Consensus adjusted profit before tax, the mean average of 16 analyst estimates, stands at 190.2 million pounds.



The company said its business continued to deliver for customers throughout the COVID pandemic. Renewed focus on homes during the pandemic highlighted the value of HomeServe's core propositions across its Membership and Home Experts businesses.



In Membership, North America recorded organic customer growth of 7 percent to 4.7 million from last year's 4.4 million. As expected, the UK saw higher income per customer from a smaller customer base, ending the period with 1.6 million customers, down from 1.8 million customers a year ago.



The Group retention rate increased to 83 percent from 82 percent last year.



The company will release its preliminary results on May 18.



